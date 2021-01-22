Home

Education Ministry anticipates some damage

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports
February 1, 2021 2:20 pm
Belego Labasa. [Source: Supplied]

The Education Ministry says it is still receiving reports from all divisions on the impact Tropical Cyclone Ana had on schools.

With flooding causing chaos, Education Minister, Rosy Akbar, says they are anticipating some damage to schools in the North.

She says this is mostly in the Labasa Town area.

Akbar says cleanup is going on today for a few schools in the Central Division.

Schools will remain closed as most evacuation centres are still active.

