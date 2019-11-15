Education Minister warns staff abusing pupils will be sacked

Education Minister Rosy Akbar has re-affirmed there is no room in her Ministry for any teacher or school head who abuse students.

Akbar has issued the warning today after allegations that four students of Queen Victoria School in Tailevu were stripped naked and had chillies rubbed on their mouth and private parts.

It’s believed the disciplinary action was ordered by the Assistant Principal because the pupils left school without permission.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says any form of abuse against children will not be condoned.

“There’s no place for such officers whether you are a head of school or a teacher. If you impose any inhumane treatment on children in schools, the door is open – you are out of the ministry in seconds.”

Four staff including the Head of School at QVS have been suspended pending investigation.

The Fiji Police Force is also conducting a criminal investigation after receiving a report on Wednesday night.

The concerned parents of three of the four students who were allegedly subjected to cruel, degrading and inhuman treatment have also lodged a complaint with the Human Rights and Anti- Discrimination Commission.