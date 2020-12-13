Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar is meeting with managers and heads of schools in Vanua Levu this week to see how best they can move forward with school starting in three weeks’ time.

Akbar says at the moment, the school start date remains on January 18 for teachers and students on January 19.

She adds they are now working towards fixing school buildings that were damaged.

Akbar says they understand that this will not be possible for all schools as some – like Lekutu Secondary School have suffered very severely.

Akbar says for instances like this, they are looking at building temporary learning shelters so school can kick start on the scheduled date.

“So far it’s the 18th of January but it can change depending on the assessment and the work that is being carried out.”

Akbar adds, the damage assessment is ongoing and they are finalizing the total number of schools affected.