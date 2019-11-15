Education Minister to distribute commemorative coin

The commemorative Fiji-50 coin will be distributed to 223,532 students in 933 schools.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar says the coin will be given to every child from Years 1 to 13 in Primary and Secondary Schools across Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama last week launched the commemorative banknote and coin in recognition of our nation’s 50th year of independence.

Akbar says children will be receiving a packaged Fiji-50 coin so they can embrace the pride and joy of this historic milestone.

Students of Queen Victoria and Ratu Kadavulevu School received the coins last week and remaining schools will receive it in the coming weeks.

The Minister will be visiting a few schools.

School Heads have been notified and given the responsibility to ensure the coin is provided to every student.