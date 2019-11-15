Education Minister disappointed with Biman Prasad’s comments

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says she is disappointed with National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad for using children’s exams to gain political mileage.

In a statement this afternoon, Akbar says Prasad is spreading rumours and misinformation to distract parents and students from preparing for their exams.

20,627 students nationwide will be sitting for their exams from tomorrow.

The Minister says as some exam papers will finish at 5.10 pm, students will not be able to use their blue cards so all heads of schools have been instructed to identify those affected and arrange transport.

In order to ensure that students reach home safely after their exams, transport will be arranged to get students directly home.

Parents wishing to pick up their children after exams can do so.

The Minister says students’ transportation to and from school, and their safety is of the utmost priority.

School heads are to use the Free Education Grant funding to pay for costs because of the quick availability.

Akbar adds the blatantly misleading statement by the NFP leader insinuates that students will somehow be deprived of education because the Free Education Grant is being used to rapidly arrange transportation.

She also says that Prasad should know better than to make such misleading insinuations without facts. She says the Government is using budgeted allocations and managing funds wisely