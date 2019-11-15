News
Education Minister clashes with Prasad over comments
September 2, 2020 12:40 pm
Minister for Education Rosy Akbar [left] has lashed out at the National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad for calling her motor mouth and showing disrespect to women.
The NFP leader had posted a video on the party Facebook page whereby he was seen calling the Education Minister a motor mouth.
Akbar says members of parliament should set examples for aspiring students however professor Prasad being such a learned professor has set worst example for students.
“I was not disgusted for myself. I was disgusted for every individual who must have watched that. Believe me, it is not right for them to think it is acceptable for a man to disrespect and insult any woman.”
NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad claims he did not show any disrespect to women.
“I don’t refer to Rosy Akbar as woman, I referred to her as Minister for Education responsible for the work of the ministry of Education, That’s what I referred to as all the comments that I am insulting women is rubbish.”
Akbar also raised concern regarding the grammar used by professor Prasad in a video that was posted on social media.
Prasad has also claimed that the Minister had made ridiculous statements during her tours to schools.