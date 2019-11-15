Education Minister clashes with Prasad over comments

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has lashed out at the National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad for showing disrespect to women.

The NFP leader had posted a video on the party Facebook page whereby he was seen calling the Education Minister a motor mouth.

Akbar says members of parliament should set examples for aspiring students however professor Prasad being such a learned professor has set worst example for students.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was not disgusted for myself. I was disgusted for every individual who must have watched that. Believe me, it is not right for them to think it is acceptable for a man to disrespect and insult any woman.”

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad claims he did not show any disrespect to women.

“I don’t refer to Rosy Akbar as woman, I referred to her as Minister for Education responsible for the work of the ministry of Education, That’s what I referred to as all the comments that I am insulting women is rubbish.”

Akbar also raised concern regarding the grammar used by professor Prasad in a video that was posted on social media.

Prasad has also claimed that the Minister had made ridiculous statements during her tours to schools.