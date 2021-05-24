Education Minister chairs High-Level Ministerial session

The pandemic has made reskilling and upskilling a necessity.

Minister for Education Kumar highlighted this at the high-level ministerial session on redefining learning spaces, multiple pathways, and flexible approaches.

Kumar who is chairing the meeting, says this means making education more flexible for easy accessibility, in multiple modes, with clearly defined pathways, is critical.

The session looked at the impact of learning spaces on learners.

Kumar says the current generation of learners prefers active, participatory, and experiential learning.

She adds the Ministry intends to create learning spaces, both physical and virtual, that encourage the most effective learning.

Kumar says the COVID-19 pandemic experience in the education sector necessitates redefining learning spaces, use of multiple pathways, and flexible approaches to learning.

For adult learners, multiple pathways to qualification are very important after job losses and changes made in the way businesses operate.