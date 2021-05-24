Education is vital says Acting Prime Minister

Primary schools are expected to open on the 7th of next month.

This was revealed by the Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while speaking during the Lokgeet Competition at Maha Mariamman Temple in Ba.

Sayed-Khaiyum says education is vital to ensure the progress of society.

He adds that there is risk in everything, but we have to manage the risk.

The Acting Prime Minister has also urged Fijians to get their primary two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and to wait until they are eligible to get the booster dose.

Sayed-Khaiyum says vaccination is important in order to move towards normalization.