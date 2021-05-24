Home

Education collaboration discussions held with Croatian Ambassador

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 11:30 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar recently met with the Croatian Ambassador, Betty Bernardica Pavelich.

The meeting between the Minister and Ambassador Pavelich revolved around discussions in regard to collaboration in education, especially in the context of STEM education, as well as tertiary student and staff exchange within areas of mutual interest.

There were also talks around the issue of Heritage conservation, the arts sector and potential mutual collaboration in these areas.

Minister Premila Kumar says the Ministry of Education welcomes Croatia and its accompanying developments in Fiji and looks forward to building a friendship between our countries.

