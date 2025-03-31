Education Act review long overdue, says PS

[Source: Supplied]

The review of archaic legislation, such as the Education Act 1966, is long overdue.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Ratu Meli Nacuva, while officiating the review workshop for the Education Act.

He stated that the provisions in the current legislation are outdated and not aligned with existing policies.

Therefore, he emphasized the importance of ensuring the Act aligns with best practices and the education priorities identified in Thematic Areas 3 and 4 of the 2023 Denarau Declaration.

The Permanent Secretary further noted that the revised Act will be tailored to the evolving needs of students, teachers, and society.

It will reflect a comprehensive and holistic approach to education, addressing the needs of diverse learners and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Nacuva added that the primary purpose of the workshop is to facilitate a thorough and insightful examination of the current state of the education system.

