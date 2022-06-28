Educate children about dangers of illicit drugs

[Source: Fiji Police]

Parents and guardians are urged to continue to educate and empower their children about the dangers of illicit drugs.

This is the message that the Fiji Police Force is relaying during school visitations this week as part of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

Fiji Police is engaging with students on the importance of this year’s theme, “Understanding and Sharing Fact on Drugs, Save Lives” to combat misinformation by sharing facts on the harmful effects of drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

World Drug Day is marked annually on 26th June to strengthen efforts and cooperation in achieving a drug-free world.



[Source: Fiji Police]