Economy Minister says careFIJI App download numbers concerning

Minister for Economy has labelled Fijians who have not yet downloaded the careFIJI App as irresponsible.

While delivering a statement on the careFIJI App at the Post 2020-2021 Budget Forum organised by Fiji-Australia Business Council with New Zealand Business Council, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed that only 50,000 Fijians have downloaded the app since its launch.

He says this is quite concerning.

Article continues after advertisement

“You want to talk about business, you want to talk about travel bubble, you are completely irresponsible by not having the app on and I bet most of you don’t have it on. You are completely irresponsible. Because this is actually a team effort. You need to have the app on.”

The Minister says one of the ways people assess a country’s capacity to deal with the pandemic is with contact tracing App.

“What people don’t realize is that when Australian and New Zealand will be looking at Fiji’s app they will look at how many people have already downloaded it. When the Australian tourists, if the bubble is open up soon say yes I can go to Fiji they are COVID contained, in the event, there is somebody with COVID-19 they can trace really quickly and tell me because they have an app.”

Numerous studies from oxford university and various other universities show that Digital contact tracing is one of the best ways of contact trace and is very efficient.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the App is built using the very same technology as Singapore and Australia. careFIJI App notifies users if they are exposed to the coronavirus.

The app uses Bluetooth technology to make contact tracing much faster and accurate.