Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|
Full Coverage

News

Economy Minister explains visitor quarantine period

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 25, 2020 3:50 pm

The sailing period for visitors coming in the vessel under the government’s newly announced “Blue Lane” initiative becomes their quarantine period.

Speaking during a post-budget forum Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted bay area around Wailoaloa and Port Denarau has been designated as a quarantine space.

Sayed-Khaiyum says those coming via yachts are monitored by the health and military officials and upon testing negative they are free to enter the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“So if you leave the Auckland Harbour and it takes about five to seven days to get to Fiji and nobody gets on or off from the point of the departure to the point of arrival, usually coming in the small yacht it takes 7 days so u still have another 7 days to serve to make it 14 days.”

He adds individuals coming to the country can also pay for their quarantine facilities and the RFMF services.

“So we have a few high net worth individuals who have done that. We have simply made the offer to some of the well-known film productions like survivor etc.”

The Economy Minister says the government is also offering the Pacific Pathway and Tuvalu, Kiribati and Tonga can be part of it.

“But for them if they want to come to Fiji they have to go into compulsory quarantine facilities in Fiji. They have to pay for the 14 days. This is simply because of certain health risks that our officials have assessed that they believe at this point this is necessary.”

He also highlighted that if New Zealand becomes COVID contained then the ability of people travelling between New Zealand and Fiji becomes more relaxed.

The tourism industry representatives at the forum have acknowledged the Love our Locals campaign which has enabled a majority of them to begin their operations.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.