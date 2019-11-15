Economy Minister explains visitor quarantine period

The sailing period for visitors coming in the vessel under the government’s newly announced “Blue Lane” initiative becomes their quarantine period.

Speaking during a post-budget forum Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted bay area around Wailoaloa and Port Denarau has been designated as a quarantine space.

Sayed-Khaiyum says those coming via yachts are monitored by the health and military officials and upon testing negative they are free to enter the country.

“So if you leave the Auckland Harbour and it takes about five to seven days to get to Fiji and nobody gets on or off from the point of the departure to the point of arrival, usually coming in the small yacht it takes 7 days so u still have another 7 days to serve to make it 14 days.”

He adds individuals coming to the country can also pay for their quarantine facilities and the RFMF services.

“So we have a few high net worth individuals who have done that. We have simply made the offer to some of the well-known film productions like survivor etc.”

The Economy Minister says the government is also offering the Pacific Pathway and Tuvalu, Kiribati and Tonga can be part of it.

“But for them if they want to come to Fiji they have to go into compulsory quarantine facilities in Fiji. They have to pay for the 14 days. This is simply because of certain health risks that our officials have assessed that they believe at this point this is necessary.”

He also highlighted that if New Zealand becomes COVID contained then the ability of people travelling between New Zealand and Fiji becomes more relaxed.

The tourism industry representatives at the forum have acknowledged the Love our Locals campaign which has enabled a majority of them to begin their operations.