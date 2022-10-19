Economy growing at a faster rate

Ariel shot of Suva City. [File Photo]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the change of Fiji’s credit rating from Ba3 to B1 in accordance with Moody’s outlook is “good news”.

He says this indicates the stability of our economy.

Sayed-Khaiyum says various factors contributed to the change in the outlook, one of which is the government’s effective financial management.

He adds the economy is growing at a much faster rate than expected.

“So in other words, our Gross Domestic Product is actually getting larger. We look forward to everybody participating and working together, which includes all our development partners.”

According to Moody’s, the associated financial assistance from development partners will provide some stability to government debt affordability and contain government liquidity risks.

Sayed-Khaiyum has thanked development partners for their confidence in the financial management of the economy by the government.

Moody’s changed Fiji’s outlook to stable from negative after an assessment found that Fiji is improving its governance and institutional strength.

According to Moody’s, continued engagement with development partners will drive continued progress on reforms, adding some economic resilience.

Moody’s Investors Service provides international financial research on bonds issued by commercial and government entities.