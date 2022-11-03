Economy benefitting from tourism recovery

Tourists arriving at a hotel and are welcomed by hotel workers. [File Photo]

The Fijian economy continues to benefit from the marked recovery in tourism, which recovered to almost 64 percent of 2019 levels, as of September.

In its latest economic review, the Reserve Bank says key sectorial indicators reflect the ongoing recovery.

Output in the timber industry, electricity and gold production as well as both cane and sugar production remained higher.

Article continues after advertisement

The RBF says the recovery in investment and construction activity also continued, although at a slower pace.

It says the labour market continues to progress towards pre-pandemic levels.

The number of jobs advertised up to September increased substantially to 9,435 as recruitment intentions increased across most sectors, led by tourism-related ones.

In September, the annual headline inflation rate stood at 5.1 percent compared to the 5.9 percent reported in August.