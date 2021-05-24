Economy becoming more stable: AG

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the country will now be able to see the impacts of borders reopening with more economic stability and robustness.

He made the comments while opening Jokhan Realtors’ new branch in Ba, and acknowledged the company for its continuous investments.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds businesses that invest during the pandemic are prepositioning themselves while others will wait for the economy to stabilize.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those who invest now whatever it is in real estate whether it is in, any other sector, in fact, will be the first beneficiaries of the economy taking off and that is why we provided a lot of incentive in the budget and we indeed hope to do more.”

He also says the real estate sector is heavily dependent on people having confidence in the economy which comes not only from decisive leadership but consistency in policies.

The minister highlighted that under the First Home Grant, 110 Fijians have had their loans approved and qualify for the grant.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will mean a lot more activity in the construction sector.