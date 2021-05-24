Home

Economic success dependent on student's career pursuit

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 12:10 pm
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Source: DINFO]

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has highlighted the need to allow children to pursue the career they desire.

Speaking at the Tavua College Prefect Investiture Ceremony this morning, Sayed-Khaiyum says children should be allowed to pursue a career path of their choice.

Sayed-Khaiyum says with the availability of government scholarships like Toppers and Tertiary Education Loans Service (TELS), students have the flexibility to choose subjects that are in line with their career choice.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would like to say to parents, please allow your children to pursue the career that they want to pursue. Don’t force them to become something that they don’t want to become.”

The Attorney General also highlighted that Fiji is lacking in a number of skillsets as children are being pushed to do work that is not necessarily needed.

He says the pursuit of careers and fulfilling of skillsets by young people are important as they are the ones that will ensure Fiji’s economic success.

