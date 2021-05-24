Economic impacts likely from Russian conflict

Fiji is likely to see economic impacts as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

While Fiji and the region are far removed from the developments in Eastern Europe, globalization means there will be ripple effects across nations.

Associate Professor Sandra Tarte specializes in international politics at the University of the South Pacific, and says Fiji should expect to see impacts.

“We will see perhaps markets react, we will see confidence plummet. There might be supply chain issues and with the oil markets. We are all connected. Through this global supply chain, we will see potential effects”.

The Acting Head of School for Law and Social Sciences adds that the recent visit by US Secretary of State also put forward what stand the United State expects from Fiji and the region.



Cars leave Kyiv after Putin authorised the invasion of eastern Ukraine. [Source: Reuters via Aljazeera]

She also says Russia’s actions have put a strain on international diplomacy, however the more concerning issue for Fiji and the Pacific is the negative effect on multilateralism.

“Multilateralism is on its knees, it’s in tatters. We – particularly for the smaller island countries – we really need multilateralism to protect ourselves. WE don’t have power as such in the entire system we rely on multilateralism and institutions like the UN and the rule of law”.

Fiji’s official foreign policy is Friends to All, Enemies to None.