Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|
Full Coverage

News

Economic impacts likely from Russian conflict

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 24, 2022 8:51 pm
[Source: Indianexpress]

Fiji is likely to see economic impacts as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

While Fiji and the region are far removed from the developments in Eastern Europe, globalization means there will be ripple effects across nations.

Associate Professor Sandra Tarte specializes in international politics at the University of the South Pacific, and says Fiji should expect to see impacts.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will see perhaps markets react, we will see confidence plummet. There might be supply chain issues and with the oil markets. We are all connected. Through this global supply chain, we will see potential effects”.

The Acting Head of School for Law and Social Sciences adds that the recent visit by US Secretary of State also put forward what stand the United State expects from Fiji and the region.


Cars leave Kyiv after Putin authorised the invasion of eastern Ukraine. [Source: Reuters via Aljazeera]

She also says Russia’s actions have put a strain on international diplomacy, however the more concerning issue for Fiji and the Pacific is the negative effect on multilateralism.

“Multilateralism is on its knees, it’s in tatters. We – particularly for the smaller island countries – we really need multilateralism to protect ourselves. WE don’t have power as such in the entire system we rely on multilateralism and institutions like the UN and the rule of law”.

Fiji’s official foreign policy is Friends to All, Enemies to None.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.