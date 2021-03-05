Economic impact of COVID-19 disproportionately felt by women

Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are being disproportionately felt by women who earn less than men.

In her International Women’s Day message, Vuniwaqa says the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated and amplified gender inequalities with women and girls facing increased domestic violence, unpaid care duties, unemployment and poverty.

She says the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of the role of women in holding our societies together as they carry out their diverse responsibilities.

The Minister adds that 63 percent of health workers, 80 percent of social workers and 85 percent of market vendors in Fiji are women.

Vuniwaqa says changing attitudes is fundamental to achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

She adds the government recognizes the gendered impact of COVID-19 and is prioritizing the importance of gender responsive national recovery plans and the critical role that women and girls play in building resilience.