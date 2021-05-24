Home

News

Economic empowerment of women helps end domestic violence: Akbar

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 5:30 am
Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar. [Source: DINFO]

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar says she believes that investment in women is smart economics and can help rid the country of domestic violence.

Akbar highlighted this while handing over the small grant scheme to the Sew True Women’s Club.

The Minister says women are smart investors and when they become economically empowered, they will have the power to reject being in relationships that fuel domestic violence.

Kumar says the high incidence of domestic violence remains a concern.

“At the Ministry of Women, we also believe in that. So if you are economically empower women, give her training and tools to earn a living she has more say, isn’t it otherwise you don’t have, the husband will tell you just shut up you live off me. Not all man but yes 74 percent of women in Fiji have gone through domestic violence.”

Akbar says children are the ones affected by the flow-down effect of domestic violence.

She says Fijians’ children should not grow up to know that violence is tolerated.

The Minister adds that because of this, the Ministry is working hard to invest in women by economically investing in them.

