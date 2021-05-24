Home

Economic consequences of war worries politicians

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 26, 2022 4:24 am

Two Opposition party leaders have strongly condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube says Russia’s actions are a flagrant breach of fundamental international rules.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says Fiji must remain firmly under the umbrella of its traditional allies.

“If things really get out of hand, the livelihood of the whole world will be affected. Food will be an issue, the supply chains will be disrupted. We need to be prepared for this and I say it again that we must strengthen our relationship within the region with our traditional allies and in our case mainly Australia and New Zealand.”

Gavoka says his party joins the people of Europe, the United States, the British Commonwealth and the UK in condemning what is happening in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube says the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will reach Fiji.

“To me, this is the biggest threat for world peace ever that this world is facing. You’ll never know if this will develop into a nuclear war. And if that happens, God save the world. And God save Fiji. So I think we need to brace for the worst.”

The implications of the on-going conflict are likely to have economic ramifications on developing nations, including ours.

