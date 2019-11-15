Eco-friendly change for FBC

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has taken the initiative to replace plastic water bottles within its offices with aluminum bottles.

200 water bottles have been distributed among staff, with an executive decision that plastic water bottles are no longer allowed in FBC premises.

Chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this small step will help the environment.

“It’s all about awareness and if we are going to part of that awareness, what better way to start then our home.”

The move is in support of national efforts to recognize the negative impact plastic has on our climate.

“From now on everyone has been given this bottle at FBC, we are going to drink water, juice or whatever you want to fill it in with.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says FBC has more plans for 2020 to help eradicate plastic.