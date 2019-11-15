Eco-based dumpsites to address illegal waste dumping

Fifty communities will be provided rare eco-based dumpsites which will convert the community waste into useful composted manure.

The Ministry of Environment designed the e-garburator program which was launched by Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy at the Bavu village outside Nadi.

While commissioning the first of the fifty facilities the Minister said there is now no excuse for irresponsible dumping of wastes anywhere else in the community.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the program will prepare communities to effectively manage waste generated by the households.

The phase one of the Flagship Program is designed to raise awareness about waste composting and encourage member communities to do it more diligently.

While congratulating the Bavu community on their first step towards a Community Based Management program, the Minister also reiterated the several hidden benefits that accompany such an exercise.

He adds these benefits would include marketing the direct values of the materials collected rather than getting strewn all over the place, the avoided costs of collection and disposal including external costs of disposal to the landfills, and the direct consumer benefits.

Dr Reddy assures that upon successful completion of the first fifty facilities the Ministry will consider the next batch of communities for the second phase.