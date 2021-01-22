EC to meet political parties on Thursday

The Electoral Commission has called a meeting with registered Political Parties on Thursday.

The meeting at the Fijian Elections Office will help commence the preparations for the 2022 General Election.

Chair Suresh Chandra says following the experience from the 2018 General Election, the Commission would like to start preparing early by meeting with Political Parties and other important stakeholders in due course.

Chandra says the meeting will allow the Commission to look at informing the Political Parties of the various processes that will be undertaken from now until the Election.

He adds they will also be talking about ongoing election-related matters including the current reforms in the law in Parliament as well as discussing the calendar of electoral events leading up to the Election.

The meeting will also see Political Parties putting forward issues and matters that they feel will be necessary.

Each Political Party has been requested to contribute agenda items as well.

The Commission hopes to hold more meetings with Political Parties as mandated by the Constitution leading up to the next Election.