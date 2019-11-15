EC notified of empty seat in Parliament

The Electoral Commission has this morning been notified of a vacant seat in Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau notified the EC about the vacancy via a letter.

The seat became vacant following the resignation of former Land Minister Ashneel Sudhakar from the FijiFirst Party.

Sudhakar has been accused of sexual harassment by several women.

The Secretary to the Electoral Commission, Mohammed Saneem will table the letter at the next meeting of the EC which is yet to be appointed.