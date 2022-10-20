EC dismisses NFP’s complaint

The Electoral Commission has dismissed a complaint from the National Federation Party in relation to a member of the public namely Mohammed Sareem.

The NFP had alleged that Sareem was in the conduct of vote buying through his TikTok platform namely Rajdhani2022.

The Electoral Commission in a statement says it noted that the allegations were without any merit.

It has therefore found that Sareem was acting in his personal/private capacity and there was no vote buying taking place under the said platform.

In dismissing the complaint, the Electoral Commission noted that every individual has the right to political participation.

It says Sareem was simply hosting a TikTok.

The Commission did not find that he was part of or represented any political party.