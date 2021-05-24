Home

News

EC conducts planning workshop

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 13, 2022 5:32 am
EC Chair, Mukesh Nand. [File Photo]

The Electoral Commission conducted a one-day Electoral Planning Workshop to organize itself and review all the activities for the 50 Day Writ-to-Writ period.

In attendance were the Supervisor of Elections, the Chairperson of the EC and the six members of the Commission.

EC Chair, Mukesh Nand says it is very important for them to assess at this stage the level of planning that is involved in terms of the 50-day period.

He adds this is particularly to understand the tasks that need to be delivered by the EC itself under the law.

The Electoral Commissioners also took some time to assess the barrel used for the Candidate Ball Draw following the presentation by the Fijian Elections Office Team.

Nand says it is interesting the way that Elections are run in Fiji.

The EC Chair has reviewed the presentation from the FEO in regards to key processes building up during the Writ-to-Writ period.

Nand is confident that FEO will effectively carry out all these processes so that Fiji will have a free, fair and credible election in 2022.

