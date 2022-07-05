EC adopts Public Opinion Poll Guidelines

Mukesh Nand. [File Photo]

The Electoral Commission will adopt the opinion poll guidelines published by European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research and World Association for Public Opinion Research for the 2022 General Election.

These guideline will be adopted for the purposes of evaluating opinion polls published in Fiji

There are currently no specific guidelines on public opinion polls in an election in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Electoral Commission Chair, Mukesh Nand says despite this, they’ve noted that media organizations publish public opinion polls.

The Commission at its meeting today, deliberated on opinion polls published for the 2022 General Election.

Nand says the Commission has also been apprised of a recent complaint received regarding a public opinion poll being published by a certain media house.

He adds the Commission noted that both Australia and New Zealand have guiding documents on public opinion polls and these documents provide comprehensive instructions and expectations on the poll processes.

However, Nand says the combined guidelines published by ESOMAR and WAPOR is more appropriate for Fiji.

As a result the Commission will be adopting their opinion poll guidelines

Nand says they will be publishing the guidelines as well as the key requirements in relation to election opinion polling developed by ESOMAR/WAPOR on its website as well as the Fijian Election Office social media and website pages.

The Supervisor of Elections will also rely on these guidelines for his monitoring of the compliance with the Electoral Act.