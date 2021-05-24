Home

Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|
News

Eateries cautioned for order mishap

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
February 14, 2022 3:08 pm
Concerns have been raised with the Consumer Council of Fiji against a few eateries for not serving meals as ordered.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says they have received disconcerting complaints against a few eateries that served their customers’ wrong orders.

Shandil adds that in one of the recent cases, a consumer with strong religious belief was left disappointed upon consuming a beef burger that was incorrectly provided to him.

The consumer ordered a combo meal which also included a chicken burger and he was served with a beef burger instead of a chicken burger.

The Consumer Council CEO adds that in another instance, a consumer was provided pork instead of chicken dumplings at a restaurant in Suva.

Shandil is calling on eateries to be responsible as such mistakes are unacceptable.

The Council is also urging food-based businesses in the country to ensure they comply with all food safety regulations and that consumers are supplied products as ordered.

 

