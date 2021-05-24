Eateries cautioned for order mishap

Concerns have been raised with the Consumer Council of Fiji against a few eateries for not serving meals as ordered.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says they have received disconcerting complaints against a few eateries that served their customers’ wrong orders.

Shandil adds that in one of the recent cases, a consumer with strong religious belief was left disappointed upon consuming a beef burger that was incorrectly provided to him.

The consumer ordered a combo meal which also included a chicken burger and he was served with a beef burger instead of a chicken burger.

The Consumer Council CEO adds that in another instance, a consumer was provided pork instead of chicken dumplings at a restaurant in Suva.

Shandil is calling on eateries to be responsible as such mistakes are unacceptable.

The Council is also urging food-based businesses in the country to ensure they comply with all food safety regulations and that consumers are supplied products as ordered.