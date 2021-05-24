News
Eateries cautioned for order mishap
February 14, 2022 3:08 pm
Concerns have been raised with the Consumer Council of Fiji against a few eateries for not serving meals as ordered.
Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says they have received disconcerting complaints against a few eateries that served their customers’ wrong orders.
Shandil adds that in one of the recent cases, a consumer with strong religious belief was left disappointed upon consuming a beef burger that was incorrectly provided to him.
The consumer ordered a combo meal which also included a chicken burger and he was served with a beef burger instead of a chicken burger.
The Consumer Council CEO adds that in another instance, a consumer was provided pork instead of chicken dumplings at a restaurant in Suva.
Shandil is calling on eateries to be responsible as such mistakes are unacceptable.
The Council is also urging food-based businesses in the country to ensure they comply with all food safety regulations and that consumers are supplied products as ordered.