News

Easter public holiday pay clarified

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 15, 2022 8:27 am

Employers operating during public holidays have been reminded to remunerate their workers accordingly.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, and Industrial Relations, Osea Cawaru says employers who will be in operation on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, and Easter Monday, need to pay their workers in accordance with the Employment Relations Act 2007.

He says an employee who works on a public holiday will get double pay.

Cawaru adds if a worker does not work during the public holiday he/she is entitled to public holiday pay.

The PS Employment reiterated that if workers are unable to attend work before and after the public holiday, their absence should be verified by a medical certificate or any other cause acceptable to the employer and the worker must be paid.

Cawaru says employees and employers must clearly understand this and seek clarifications from the Ministry’s Labor Standard Services if they are unsure of any issues related to their terms and conditions of employment.

