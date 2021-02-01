Easter must teach Fijians to be more responsible: Archbishop

The Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji is urging Fijians to be more responsible during this challenging time.

While delivering his Easter message, Archbishop Loy Chong, says Fijians will only make a difference in someone’s life if they’re responsible adding that the current adversities have tested our faith, patience and how responsible we are.

The Archbishop says if Fijians continue to disobey government instructions, particularly the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, then it is a clear indication that we are not responsible enough.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should support the Ministry of Health project in providing the vaccine. Now, it is disturbing to hear that some religions and churches are not supporting the vaccine, now that’s not according to Jesus.”

He adds they are using online church streaming to take the message of hope and peace across to people who are not be able to attend the Easter Service.

“Jesus comes to give us fullness of life and that they are responsible for other people’s life.”

Archbishop Loy Chong says Easter this year is about re-defining peace among Fijians during these times of uncertainty.