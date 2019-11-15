Easter a time of reflection, hope and prayer: NFP

The National Federation Party is calling on all Fijians in the real spirit of unity to remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says Easter is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made for us and a time to take notice of our fellow Fijians who are still suffering.

Prasad says while many Fijians are in the comfort of their families and friends, it is important to remember those who are currently suffering from economic or physical conditions.

He says we must use Easter as a time of reflection, hope and prayer in a spirit of togetherness for the return of our routine daily lives and to successfully resurrect our livelihood following the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting all of us.