Easier access needed for climate funding

Fiji has joined the chorus of small island nations that are pleading for quicker and easier access to climate funds.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad says bypassing the red tape will benefit the mitigation and adaptation actions to help countries like Fiji address climate change.

“Right now this is slow. The bureaucracy is sometimes cumbersome, and when we need to respond to an emergency, we need to be able to access some of the financing on a much faster pace than is necessary.”

He says 13 cyclones have hit Fiji since the country adopted the Paris Agreement in 2015 with increasing severity.

Prasad says climate diplomacy will play a crucial role in ensuring that Fiji can work with developed and developing nations in addressing climate change.