Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Labasa

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 16, 2020 6:27 am

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake with a shallow depth located 92 kilometers North East of Labasa occurred last night.

The tremors were felt in some parts of Labasa and the western side of Viti Levu at around 9.39 pm yesterday.

The Director of Mineral resources confirms the earthquake does not pose any tsunami threat to the country

