Early warning systems remain priority for Fiji

Warning Siren. [File Photo]

The early warning systems remain critical for Fiji as huge investments are made in cyclone forecast, flood inundation, and coastal inundation technologies.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says it is clear that severe cyclones and floods are occurring frequently.

He adds they will continue to make adjustments and do their best to provide early warnings.

“This past week our Director for Meteorology has been part of the team that is in Bali to talk about disaster risk reduction and obviously early warning is one way of moving towards disaster risk reduction”

Usamate says they are working closely with the World Meteorological Organization.