Early SuperRugby start beneficial for Brumbies

Brumbies Coach Dan McKellar is optimistic about the early start to Super Rugby season next year.

Super Rugby next year begins 24 days earlier than this year and McKellar says his team has to embrace the opportunity.

According to these dates, some Super Rugby games will be played in some brutal summer conditions.

The Brumbies, especially, find themselves with the bonus of their major competition – the NRL’s Raiders – being still six weeks away from their first match when they kick off.

After round one’s clash with the Reds, the Brumbies host the Rebels and Highlanders in their first three 2020 matches before any NRL whistle blows.

The Brumbies have struggled to attract big crowds in recent years, but with three home games to kick off the year and no major sporting competition to speak of, McKellar said it would be a chance for them to make their mark on 2020.

McKellar is confident the leaders that departed the club last season had left a legacy that could be carried on into 2020.

The Brumbies play the Rebels in their only pre-season matches on Thursday the 23rd of next month in Albury.