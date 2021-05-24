Home

News

Early role-modeling is critical in eliminating violence

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 8, 2021 5:20 am

Preventing violence against women and girls starts with early role-modeling and talking to children about respectful relationships.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar, highlighted this in promoting the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Awareness.

Akbar says parents play a vital part in helping children develop respectful attitudes towards girls and women.

She adds that violence against women and girls is a human rights violation that many people witness and experience throughout their life cycle.

The Minister says that too many of our children witness incidences of domestic violence within their homes daily.

She adds that eliminating violence against women and girls starts at home and through building safe spaces in schools and workplaces.

