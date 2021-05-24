Early payout for $360 assistance

The Ministry of Economy will start with an early disbursement of the second round of the $360 unemployment assistance.

Eligible Fijians will start receiving their $360 payout from this evening, five days earlier than what was initially announced.

So far, 203,000 individuals have qualified for the second round of the assistance, with a total payout of $73.1 million.

The Ministry says those who applied before receiving their second dose of the vaccine, are still eligible to receive the assistance.

The applicants will just need to meet all the criteria and receive their second jab before Sunday.

Therefore, the number of eligible Fijians are expected to increase in the days ahead.

All payments are expected to be made before November 4th.