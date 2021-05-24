Early payment for Welfare recipients

All Social Welfare recipients of the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation’s four main social protection programs can now withdraw their allowances.

The usual payment is released after the 5th of each month, which would have fallen after Diwali this year.

The Ministry had arranged to clear the monthly allowance three days earlier than usual in order for beneficiaries to prepare for Diwali before the usual payment date.

Minister Rosy Akbar confirms that the Department of Social Welfare made a conscious effort to ensure processes were fast-tracked in order to make the early payments possible.

Food vouchers are available from the first of every month, while monthly allowances will revert to usual payment dates from next month.

The Ministry also emphasized the need to celebrate the festival responsibly.