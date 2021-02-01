Home

Early payment for phase 2 Round 5 FNPF members

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 2, 2021 12:17 pm

The Fiji National Provident Fund has released a total of $5.8 million to 26,463 members for Phase 2 Round 5 of the COVID-19 Unemployment Relief Assistance.

Acting Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the first payment for round 5 was planned for next Tuesday but had to be moved forward due to the Easter long weekend.

Vodonaivalu says they have released the first payment to members who are already auto-registered and approved up to 31 March 2021.

He adds the early payment should give some members peace of mind during the long Easter break.

The Fund acknowledges the assistance of the banks in terms of facilitating the payments for these members.

Members who opted for MPAISA and Post Fiji Bill Pay payment will still receive their funds next week due to usual disbursement processes.

Vodonaivalu says the Fund has also sent out an SMS to groups of members whose applications are still being processed due to verification of contributions that have been received into their FNPF account.

He clarifies that the members will not be paid until the verification process is complete.

The next payment for Phase 2 Round 5 will follow the schedule which is 20 April 2021.

