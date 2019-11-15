Early morning fire leaves 4 people homeless

An early morning fire has left four people homeless following after their house were completely destroyed.

Amal Deo who lives with his wife at Mama’s Place in Caubati told FBC News that the fire started at around 3:30 am today.

Article continues after advertisement

The distraught father of two recalled the time of the incident, saying that they were lucky to have escaped the fire.

“I was sleeping. I just got off to save my life outside the house and then told my wife to get out. We could not save anything”.

He adds that the fire is believed to have started from one side of the flat before engulfing the entire house.

Deo says his plan to renovate and expand the property is now shattered.

“I changed my roof and newly painted. I also put some new rugs in the house, a new freezer for a perfect life. But the fire destroyed everything”.

Meanwhile, the NFA and Police investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.