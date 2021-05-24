Early morning accident lands taxi driver in hospital

A taxi driver was admitted to the Korovou Health Center after an early morning accident near Waimaro along the King’s Roads today.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms that three vehicles were involved in the accident.

This includes a truck, a private vehicle and a taxi.

It is believed the accident happened at around 7 am.

Naisoro says the driver allegedly failed to control his heavy goods vehicle and hit the cows.

It is alleged that a boy was herding the cows to the other side of the road, resulting in the accident.