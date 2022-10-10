Early morning accident claims life in Nadi

[File Photo]

A 48- year- old taxi driver of Savanawai Stage 2, Votualevu in Nadi died following a motor vehicle accident this morning.

Police say the victim was driving along the Votualevu Road near the Beverly Hills junction heading towards the Nadi Hospital, when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle veered off road went off and hit a culvert.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that he died at the scene of the accident.

Police investigation continues.