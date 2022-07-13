Early Childhood Development is vital: PIF Chair

Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

A child born today in the Pacific is prevented from reaching his or her full potential due to the challenges they face.

Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the challenges include nutrition, education, protection and health.

Bainimarama says it was this finding that urged the leaders to call for whole of government and whole of society approach at the national level to address non-communicable diseases, childhood obesity and early childhood development.

The result has been the 15 member Pacific Regional Council for Early Childhood Development.

“Ministerial representation on the Council signals just how critical we as Pacific leaders consider this issue to be, from health to education, social welfare to women and finance. This multi sectoral council and bodies are called for a whole of Government approach to Early Childhood Development.”

PM Bainimarama today spoke at the Pacific Child website launch saying it will support the investment priorities all geared towards the children so that they can reach their full potential.