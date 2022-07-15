E-transports cards top-up ready

[File Photo]

Students can start redeeming their e-transport cards from today before the school term gets underway next week.

The Education Ministry says all school eTransport cards have been topped up for Term 2 and students can visit Vodafone Outlets, buses, District Education Offices or the ministry’s headquarters.

Education Permanent Secretary, Anjeela Jokhan says since the students are expected to return to school from Tuesday, parents and students are requested to get their cards redeemed so that students can get to school without any delays.

Meanwhile, a reminder has been sent to all Heads of Schools to use the first day of the school, Monday 18 July, for the staff meeting and planning so that all teachers are ready to receive students from Tuesday.