E-Passport service offers more convenience

The E-Passport service is instantaneous.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan says previously Fijian citizens abroad had to fill in a form, get their picture done and courier their applications to Fiji where between the delivery and administration, a new passport could take up to a month to process.

Karan says those delays are a thing of the past with E-Passport services being rolled out to a number of Fiji’s overseas missions.

“So now it’s instant, the moment you do enrollment in any part of the world where our missions are and the systems are, we see it on screen here and the passport can be done in the next hour.”

Last week the E-Passport service became operational in the American capital, Washington DC”.

This week the service is being trialed for implementation in Brussels before other installations in Abu Dhabi and Japan.

There are also plans to have an E-Passport service in San Francisco in the United States when the Fijian Trade Office is opened there, in April.

The Fijian E-Passport service is now also available in Britain, New Zealand and Australia.