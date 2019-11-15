Duty concession in place for disaster relief items sent from overseas

A TC Yasa Loloma Package has been announced by the National Disaster Management Office whereby all disaster relief items donated by organizations, groups, and individuals from overseas will be free of duty and value-added tax.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko announced that the TC Yasa Loloma Package is an initiative of the Ministry of Disaster Management, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and Fiji Airways.

Soko says the concession on the disaster relief goods will be applicable until the 15th of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Loloma package entails a 30 percent discount on market cargo rates for consignment to Fiji from Auckland, Sydney, and Los Angeles. The concession includes exemption from VAT, Fiscal Duty, and import excise.”

Vasiti Soko says two options are available for those living abroad wanting to send the relief items.

“The first is for NDMO to receive and distribute the items, the second option is for offshore donors to send relief items to their local NDMO certified partners who will receive and distribute the items on their behalf. The Local partner must be certified with NDMO and as stated earlier registrations will help us better coordinate.”

FRCS Revenue Management Director, Fazrul Rahman says the importation and donation of disaster relief goods are eligible for duty concession under the Customs Tariff Act

“Any goods that are going to enter Fiji of course by virtue of Customs Service, we are going to check goods. But in this instance, because goods are being donated and goods have to reach their intended destination as soon as possible, FRCS is going to ensure that we facilitate and we make it easier and work hand in hand with the NDMO office. Anyone who wants to send goods into Fiji from overseas and those goods are being channeled through the NDMO, they are being allowed to ensure they claim full duty-free entry of those goods, as well as there, are no payment of VAT.”

Rahman adds they will also ensure that anything which enters Fiji is safe and also goods entering the country as duty-free are not sold to people.