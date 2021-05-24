Duru to visit Board members that were not part of the meeting

The Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary will visit all members of the Board that were not part of the meeting yesterday.

Lenaitasi Duru says he is seeking the reason why they did not attend the Board meeting.

22 out of the 41 Board members attended the meeting and only SODELPA MP Ro Teimumu Kepa informed the party beforehand that she will not be available for the meeting due to personal reasons.

“I don’t want to name them, I want to talk to them first whether they are comfortable with it. I don’t want them to be torn between us and the other party.”

Duru says the absence of some of the Board members does not worry the party as they will continue to work and move SODELPA forward.

Under the Party Constitution, any board member that does not attend the meeting twice can be terminated from the Board.