Duru remains as GS

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru received a letter from party vice president George Shiu Raj informing him of his summary of dismissal.

Duru confirms the letter demands that Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, leader Viliame Gavoke and he step down.

Duru questioned the letter signed by Shiu Raj saying the meeting conducted in Nausori to discuss the dismissal has been deemed illegal.

“They are convening meetings that are unconstitutional, hasn’t been authorized by the president or convened by me as the general secretary of the party. We have received it but I mean it does not hold any sway over the way we conduct things. I am still the General Secretary and the President is still the President and the Party leader is still the party leader.”

Duru claims the letter is from the faction that undertook the unsanctioned meeting in Nausori last month.

He is calling on all the Party members who wrote the letter to act as professional adults and discuss their issues with him at the Party Head Office.