Duru labels management board meeting unconstitutional

The Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru, claims the management board meeting yesterday was unconstitutional.

Duru claims that two members who voted yesterday were not supposed to be part of the meeting because they were non-active members.

He says that he raised these concerns during the meeting yesterday, but his concerns were disregarded.

This, he says, is a clear breach of the party’s constitution.

The GS reveals that the registrar of political parties, Mohammed Saneem, has confirmed that the management board meeting yesterday and the decision made were unconstitutional.

He claims that Saneem stated that the decision taken was null and void.

Meanwhile, SODELPA’s negotiation team leader, Anare Jale, maintains that the party’s decision stands and defends the fact that it was constitutional.

Jale labelled Duru’s statement as “wild claims.”